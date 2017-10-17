Much colder weather on tap for next week

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- There are signs in the long-range of a big weather pattern change as we end the month of October.

Since the end of summer, and most of the fall, Western New York has been locked in a fairly warm weather pattern with temperatures most days averaging well-above normal.

Beginning next week, the jet stream appears to want to take a plunge over the eastern half of the country which will deposit some cold air over the Great Lakes region.

It is quite possible that the air will be cold enough to support some snow showers in our higher elevations, and possibly even lower.

This is a weather pattern developing next week and the week after, so a lot still could change, but there really may be a chance of true late fall early winter weather on the way as we near Halloween and head into early November.

