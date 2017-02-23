Midday forecast 02/23/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ways 2 Save: Television Hacks
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
New Hope For Face Transplant Recipient
-
TTPD Seeks Suspect Credit Card Skimmer
-
Snowy Owl Released Into The Wild
-
Tough Questions About Obamacare Concerns
-
Transgender Bathroom Directive Reversed
-
Born In Buffalo: Singer Alexis Spight
-
Hofbrauhaus Planned For Downtown Buffalo
-
Alleged kidnapping victim extradited to PA
More Stories
-
Some communities suspend winter parking bansFeb 23, 2017, 10:56 a.m.
-
Winning Powerball ticket sold in IndianaFeb 23, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
-
House fire in SpringvilleFeb 23, 2017, 9:49 a.m.