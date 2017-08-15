Latest Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast

Pop up storms over the area

Slight chance of showers tonight with lows in the mid 60s, tomorrow we will start with partly cloudy skies, but clear to mostly sunny skies by afternoon as high pressure builds overhead.

Tomorrow night partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday we will have a system approach our area, while we will start the day with partly sunny skies, look for an increase in cloud cover by late in the day and storms beginning to develop.

Rain along with thunderstorms will work their way in by evening and some of the storms could become strong to severe. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be hanging around for Friday with a drying trend taking hold by Saturday.

Genero

© 2017 WGRZ-TV