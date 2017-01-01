Close Latest Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast Tonights Forecast from Storm Team 2 WGRZ Weather Staff , WGRZ 5:33 PM. EST January 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sunday Night: Mainly clear skies, lows in the upper 20s. Freezing Rain Advisory for N. PA from 4am to 10am Monday morning. Monday: Cloudy with a few showers, highs near 40. Tuesday: Rain showers and milder, highs near 50. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman Makes Big Donation To Niagara SPCA A Look At The New Laws Taking Effect In 2017 Safe Rides For New Year's Celebrations Board Shifts Paladino Decision To State Town Of Boston Unveils Two New Ice Rinks Sears To Close Two WNY Locations 12 Arrested At Galleria In 2 Days, 1 With Gun NEW YEAR CELEBRATION Bills Fan Sings Drought Is "16 Going On 17" Cuomo Criticized For Deniro Flight More Stories Violent morning in the city of Buffalo Jan. 1, 2017, 7:26 p.m. Video Shows Buffalo Police SUV Striking Subject Jan. 1, 2017, 5:28 p.m. Police: Drunk Driver Hits Three People Jan. 1, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs