Latest Storm Team 2 Forecast

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and into this evening.

While the morning will start out quiet the first of a few waves of storms could arrive as early as the early afternoon. Strong winds and downpours are likely. Once the first strong line of storms roll through a gusty lake breeze will develop and could gust anywhere between 40 and 50 mph this afternoon and evening. For that reason a Wind Advisory has been issued.

More storms are possible, especially South and East of Buffalo, as we head into the late afternoon and evening and some of the storms also could become strong to severe.

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s before falling off into the 70s this afternoon.

Following the passage of a cold front tonight it will be cooler tomorrow in certainly less humid. Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few afternoon showers. Numerous showers are expected again Thursday afternoon with highs only in the 60s.

The long-range charts point to a quiet and calm weekend with highs in the 70s.

