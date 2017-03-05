Close Latest Storm Team 2 Forecast: 03/05/17 Latest Storm Team 2 Forecast: 03/05/17 WGRZ 9:29 PM. EST March 05, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Underage Drinking Sweep Overtime Pay Two Arrested in North Buffalo Raid Canisius Rower Return 5 Section 6 boys basketball teams were crowned champions Saturday night at Buffalo State College. Fatal Shooting Shamrock Run Music is Art Festival is Moving Holley Rape Suspect Underage Drinking Crackdown More Stories Schroeder announces run for Buffalo mayor Mar. 5, 2017, 4:52 p.m. Governor Cuomo Visits Israel Mar. 5, 2017, 11:03 a.m. Nine vehicles catch fire in West Seneca Mar. 5, 2017, 5:31 p.m.