Lakeshore Flood Warning for N. WNY

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Niagara and Orleans counties.

The warning has been issued in response to high lake levels and moderate to strong northeast winds, the National Weather Service says. High waves are expected to cause increased flooding and shoreline erosion in areas along Lake Ontario, especially those that are low-lying and in bays and inlets.

Those in areas included in the warning are asked to take action to stay safe and protect their property.

