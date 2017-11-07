Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

Buffalo, NY -- A strong cold front will bring down very cold air from the north. Arctic air is dropping down later this week and this could bring record cold highs and even lake effect snow southeast of the lakes.

Buffalo could set a record for coldest daytime high for Friday, November 10, with highs near 30 degrees F. The coldest record high of 30 degrees F was set in 1877.

We also could have record lows Saturday morning if we fall to 19 degrees F, set in 1957, we could tie that record low.

For comparison, a forecasted high temperature of 27 degrees on Friday would be matched by the same high temperature forecasting in Barrow, Alaska, which is the northern most location in the United States.

The very cold air moving over the warm lake waters will produce some lake effect snow Thursday night into Friday. And with those northwesterly winds, lake effect snow is expected southeast of Lake Erie, in these usual spots of extreme southern Erie county and into Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

Also lake effect snow southeast of Lake Ontario is expected inland from the lake.

Multiple lake effect snow bands are possible and there could be minor accumulations of snow southeast of both lakes.

There won't be a lot of moisture associated with this cold front outside of the lake effect snow bands.

