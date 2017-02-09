WGRZ
Close

Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Chautauqua Co.

WGRZ 12:26 PM. EST February 09, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for Chautauqua County until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Accumulations of an additional 2-3" of snow this evening could bring snow totals to 3-6".  The highest snow totals will be along the western part of the county.

 WEATHER EXTRAS:

Send us a weather photo at:   photos@wgrz.com or post it on our Facebook page (http://on.fb.me/18xgMbM).  You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest weather and traffic updates (http://bit.ly/1bsJcqX)

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories