Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Chautauqua Co.

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for Chautauqua County until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Accumulations of an additional 2-3" of snow this evening could bring snow totals to 3-6". The highest snow totals will be along the western part of the county.

WEATHER EXTRAS:

