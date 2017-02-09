Lake Effect Snow Advisory for Chautauqua Co.

BUFFALO, NY-- A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for Chautauqua County until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Accumulations of an additional 2-3" of snow this evening could bring snow totals to 3-6". The highest snow totals will be along the western part of the county.
WEATHER EXTRAS:
- Follow the storm on the Storm Team 2 Interactive Doppler (http://on.wgrz.com/1gkfIA7)
- Get the latest closing information at Closing Central (http://on.wgrz.com/1bxkJl0)
- National Grid Power Outage Information (http://ngrid.com/1aOfgCb)
- NYSEG Power Outage Information (http://bit.ly/1cwMYAF)
Send us a weather photo at: photos@wgrz.com or post it on our Facebook page (http://on.fb.me/18xgMbM). You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest weather and traffic updates (http://bit.ly/1bsJcqX)
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs