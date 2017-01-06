WGRZ
Impressive snow totals hit the Southtowns.

Snowfall totals across WNY

WGRZ 2:25 PM. EST January 06, 2017

BUFFALO, NY - BUFFALO, NY--   Very impressive snow totals were seen Thursday in the southtowns. Snowfall totals ranged from a foot to over two feet of snow where just a few miles away, in places like Buffalo and Amherst, very small amounts, if any snow, was recorded.

Some of this snow came at a very fast rate up to four to 4 ½ inches of snow per hour which allowed those heavy totals to be accumulated over just a five hour period. Blasdell picked up 28”, while The Buffalo Airport got just 2.5”. Here are some totals:

Blasdell 28"

West Seneca 26"

Hamburg 23"

Orchard Park 21"

Buffalo Airport 2.3"


