Impressive snow totals hit the Southtowns.

BUFFALO, NY - BUFFALO, NY-- Very impressive snow totals were seen Thursday in the southtowns. Snowfall totals ranged from a foot to over two feet of snow where just a few miles away, in places like Buffalo and Amherst, very small amounts, if any snow, was recorded.
Some of this snow came at a very fast rate up to four to 4 ½ inches of snow per hour which allowed those heavy totals to be accumulated over just a five hour period. Blasdell picked up 28”, while The Buffalo Airport got just 2.5”. Here are some totals:
Blasdell 28"
West Seneca 26"
Hamburg 23"
Orchard Park 21"
Buffalo Airport 2.3"
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs