Holiday weekend weather forecast

BUFFALO, NY-- Many Western New Yorkers feel they are due an extended period of dry and warm weather. So far, this May has made it into the top 10 wettest Mays on record and temperatures have rarely made to warm levels.

Unfortunately, this weekend will not be much different with a few opportunities of rain with mild (not warm) temperatures. Here is a weekend break down of our forecast this long weekend.

Tonight: Lingering clouds and fog with a few spotty showers. Lows in the low 50s

Saturday: Abundant cloud cover with some afternoon peeks of sun. Highs in the low 70s

Sunday: A dry morning with increasing clouds. Shower and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon into the overnight. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 70s.

