Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Chautauqua County and a Frost Advisory for southern Erie County.

Both are in effect from around midnight until 9 a.m. Monday.

The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are mainly in effect across interior portions of the counties, away from the immediate lakeshore.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to around 30 degrees for both Chautauqua and southern Erie counties, which can damage tender vegetation and outdoor plants.

The National Weather Service says steps should be taken to protect tender outdoor plants that may be blooming with the time of year, which is considered part of the growing season.

