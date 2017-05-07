Freeze Warning, Frost Advisories in WNY

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Chautauqua County and a Frost Advisory for Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

All are in effect from around midnight until 9 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to around 30 degrees in both Chautauqua and southern Erie counties, which can damage tender vegetation and outdoor plants. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 30s in northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

The National Weather Service says steps should be taken to protect tender outdoor plants that may be blooming with the time of year, which is considered part of the growing season.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV