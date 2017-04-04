WGRZ
Close

Flood Watch issued for WNY

Wind Warning Tonight, Flood Watch Coming

WGRZ 9:28 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western New York Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.

On top of the rain we received over night and today another 1.5" to 2.5" of rain Thursday and Friday may cause fast river rises.

In addition, many of the Buffalo area and Genesee Valley creeks and rivers are forecasted to reach at least an action stage by early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories