Flood Watch issued for WNY

BUFFALO, NY-- A Flood Watch has been issued for all of western New York Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.

On top of the rain we received over night and today another 1.5" to 2.5" of rain Thursday and Friday may cause fast river rises.

In addition, many of the Buffalo area and Genesee Valley creeks and rivers are forecasted to reach at least an action stage by early Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

