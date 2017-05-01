Flood Warning for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for most of Western New York until 7:45 p.m.
Counties included are Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Chautauqua, Allegany, Genesee, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties.
Trained weather spotters reported flooding in locations throughout Western New York. Up to an inch and a half of rain has already fallen, the NWS says.
The National Weather Service warns most flooding deaths occur in vehicles and says it's always safer to "turn around, don't drown," when encountering flooded roads.
