Flash Flood Watch, Winter Weather for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, NY - A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties from 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon through Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Allegany County until 10:45am.

Heavy lake effect rains are expected to develop this afternoon and last off and on through Wednesday morning. Some areas could see upwards of 1 to 2 inches of rain as the band of rain stalls over Buffalo and points south.

With leaves covering drains and gutters some flash flooding is a possibility.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Niagara and Orleans counties until 11am Tuesday. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to be from the west and northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie County and Wyoming County from 11pm Monday night until 2pm Tuesday where a couple of inches of wet snow could fall overnight. Anywhere between 1-5 inches is possible at elevations above 1,500 feet. The snow should come to an end Wednesday morning and quickly melts after that.

