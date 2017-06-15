Flash Flood Watch for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, NY - BUFFALO, NY-- The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and southern Erie counties from 2pm today until midnight tonight.
A very humid air mass is in place and thunderstorms are expected to develop rapidly this afternoon and evening.
They will be slow-moving storms and could produce a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall causing some flooding in areas that don’t drain very well.
