BUFFALO, NY-- This will not be a weekend to remember weather-wise.

The rainy conditions that we see Friday is just a foreshadowing of what we are expecting this weekend. A soaking rain today will turn to more scattered showers this afternoon and tonight.

However, cool and damp conditions will continue on Saturday. The rain may not be as steady like it was on Friday, but there will be a chance of showers all day with high temperatures only in the upper 40s.

Just when you thought the forecast couldn’t get any gloomier, it will be cold enough on Sunday that rain showers will also be mixed with some snow.

A steady snow may fall, especially in higher elevations, but also near the lakeshore as well. High temperatures on Sunday will be from the upper 30s to low 40s which is over 20° below average. The same kind of weather pattern will last into Monday as well.

Snow in May is not unheard of but it certainly is noteworthy. According to the National Weather Service since 1900, only 16 years have had measurable snow during the month of May. It actually did snow last year on May 15th. Back in 1989, 7.9 inches of snow fell near Mother’s Day. The latest recording of snow in the month of May came the 27th in 1907.

The long-term forecast does call for temperatures to warm into the low 60s by the middle of next week, however temperatures will likely remain below average until the middle of the month.

