A very wet day across Western New York

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - It has certainly been a wet day across Western New York. The heaviest rain is coming to an end after bringing most locations well over an inch of rainfall. As of noon more than 1.5 inches of rain has fallen at the Buffalo airport, which is more than fell the entire month of May last year. For the month, were closing in on 5 ½ inches compared to just over and inch all of May 2016.

Despite all of the rain this month, this May has not quite reached the top 10 list of wettest Mays. The total rainfall for the year is now well over 20 inches which is one of the wettest starts to the year on record. This is surely a far cry from last year as this is nearly twice the amount of rain Buffalo received by this date last year.

The forecast calls for the rain to ease tonight and tomorrow with just a few widely scattered showers however more rain is on the way for Sunday. This could be another soaking type rain but not nearly as much as what we saw today.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV