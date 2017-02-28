A record setting February to remember

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - February 2017 could not be more different than the 2015 version.

This February will go down as the warmest February on record, with an average temperature over 8° warmer than average.

Compare that to two years ago when February, 2015 was the coldest month on record with an average temperature of 10.9°. These average temperatures are computed by adding the high and low for each day.

There have been eight days this month in the 50s, 60s and 70s. In fact, only seven days this entire month had a high temperature that was below normal.

As for the snow, it was a fairly bleak month as well. Buffalo received only five inches of snowfall for the month when the average is just over 17 inches. Compare that to the notoriously cold February twi years ago when 46.2 inches of snow fell that month.

It looks like March will start out just as warm, with a possible record high in jeopardy March 1. The record high for that day is 64° in that’s exactly what we are forecasting. It will get sharply colder Thursday and Friday, but warmer weather is set to return this weekend in early next week.

