Buffalo, NY -- The solar eclipse viewing in Western New York should be fantastic, thanks to the good viewing weather!

At this point Monday's forecast looks fine for the afternoon eclipse viewing.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Monday:

1pm: Mostly sunny, 76 degrees F.

2pm: Sunshine, 78.

3pm: Sunny skies, 80.

4pm: Sunshine and 81 degrees F.

Enjoy!

