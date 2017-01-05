Snow strands students at West Seneca Schools

WGRZ (Photo: WGRZ)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. - The heavy snow stranded some students at schools in West Seneca.

Buses are on standby to take students home stuck at West Elementary School and Allendale Elementary School.

Some buses have also gotten stuck in West Seneca.

The district has put the following statement on its website:

"Due to the heavy snow we have been experiencing we have many buses that are running extremely late, all buses are accounted for and all children are safe and warm.

We have students at West Elementary and Allendale Elementary schools that we have been unable to get buses to in order transport. All children in these buildings are being supervised and are safe warm and being fed. Once children have been picked up by their buses we will update this information.

Thank you."

