Signs of Spring in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The weather will feel spring like in Western New York this weekend.

Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal this weekend with highs in the mid 40s in the metro. Parts of the Southern Tier should easily break into the 50s Saturday. Places with snow on the ground may have to deal with some fog first thing Saturday and Sunday morning.

The mild air sticks around through next week with little in the way of precipitation. Nighttime lows should even stay above freezing for a couple nights.

