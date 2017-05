LEWISTON, N.Y. - Home owners in Lewiston are cleaning up Friday night after their basement flooded with raw sewage.

This happened around 11:30 a.m. at 225 South Third Street in Lewiston.

The homeowners say they came to the basement and realized both the primary and back up sump pumps couldn't keep up with the amount of water that had been flowing in.

