Niagara, Orleans Co. Lakeshore Flood Warning

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES -- The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning from 2 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday for Niagara and Orleans Counties.

The combination of high lake levels and northwest winds with high waves will cause more flooding and shoreline erosion along the Lake Ontario shoreline, the NWS says.

People in warning areas are asked to take actions to protect their property and stay safe. The NWS also recommends listening to local radio, television stations or NOAA weather for updates.

