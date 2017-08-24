New planetarium at Buffalo State almost complete

Buffalo State's rendering of projected new planetarium.

Buffalo, NY -- The new and expanded Science and Mathematics Complex at Buffalo State College is now entering the final phases of construction, which includes the new planetarium.

Kevin Williams, the planetarium director, says phases 1 and 2 of construction are completed. Revamping of current space is done and building a new part of the complex is complete.

Now the project is entering into the final 2 phases including knocking down the rest of the brick complex building in the fall, and then rebuilding it to include the new larger planetarium.

"On the inside it will be 35 feet across so almost twice as big, can fit just under 50 people, it will be climate controlled, and have all the latest planetarium technologies so being able to talk about the stars and planets and anything in space," Williams said. "In addition to the planetarium it will have labs and offices and more classrooms."

The new planetarium set to be completed last year but there were construction and planning delays. Now things are moving along and the final round of construction should start in the summer of 2018.

Williams says the new planetarium is something that not only students will benefit from but also the public.

"We will be able to have more public shows, school groups, boy and girl scouts, senior centers, everyone who has been coming to our group we'd like to increase the numbers," Williams said.

The entire new Science and Mathematics Complex, including the new planetarium, should be completed in the Fall of 2020.



