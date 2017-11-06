National Hurricane Center: Depression forms in Atlantic, poses no threat to US

Tropical Depression Nineteen develops Monday, Nov. 6, in the open Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to land. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In what already has been an active tropical season, there's now a November system to watch.

But keep note: it poses absolutely no threat to the United States.

Tropical Depression Nineteen developed early Monday, Nov. 6, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. With 35 mph winds, it isn't yet a named storm but could become Rina in the next day or so as it is forecast to strengthen.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast track moves it toward the north, away from any land and out to sea.

Tropical Depression Nineteen develops Monday, Nov. 6, in the open Atlantic Ocean. It poses no threat to land. (Photo: 10Weather)

More: Full 10Weather forecast

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

Tropical development is not unusual for the month of November. Albeit rare, storms that do develop tend to move away from the U.S.

Tropical systems are not likely to develop in November, but they do occasionally form. The prevailing track of such systems is out to sea and away from the U.S. (Photo: 10Weather)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV