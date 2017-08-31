Musicians announce benefit concerts for Harvey victims

HOUSTON - Houston has seen an outpouring of support from celebrities and athletes announcing donations to benefit Harvey victims.
Now, musicians are also utilizing their talents to lend a hand as artists are announcing plans for benefit concerts to help Harvey victims.
Fall Out Boy announced all the proceeds from the band's Nov. 7 show at Toyota Center will be donated to flood victims.
All proceeds from our 11/7 show @ the Toyota Center will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Get tickets: https://t.co/7spPyPnkYv pic.twitter.com/kN86WnNtYQ— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) August 31, 2017
Houston native Solange announced a pair of special shows in New York and Boston that will benefit her hometown. She first announced plans for the Boston show Sept. 28, but added a Radio City Music Hall performance in which $3 from each ticket sold will be donated to Harvey relief funds.
....alsoooo my heart exploded when I found out how quickly radio city, greek theatre, and kennedy center sold out🌹 so we have added another radio city show, and to honor my hometown neighborhood #thirdward, $3 from every ticket sale will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief in the area. thanks for all of your support!
Country legend George Strait also announced plans for a benefit concert, though details were scarce. He made the announcement via Twitter Tuesday.
We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017
Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B is reportedly planning a televised benefit concert Sept. 12, according to the Associated Press.
The rapper is teaming up with manager Scooter Braun, who manages artists like Ariana Grande. Grande held a massive benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack bombings in June.
The Associated Press reports that Bun B and his team are making arrangements to have the show televised on four national networks.
