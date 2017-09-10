More WNYers share images of damage in FL

Hurricane damage in Lauderhill, FL. Photo provided by Charlie Cimino.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Three more Western New York natives were able to safely share some of what's going on in South Florida.

Peter Griffin, formerly of North Buffalo and West Seneca, made the tough decision to stay.

"I've got 13 years of hard work in this home, and I just believe that I may be able to save as much as I can,” he said with heaviness in his voice.

Griffin’s, their mother, and his mother, however, left. He'll be staying in his bathroom.

“I've just spent three days of boarding the windows, sandbags,” Griffin explained. "I went as far as when it rained, to see exactly where the gutters were flowing and how that was reacting, so I dug tranches from my gutters all the way out to the street.”

Griffin is also an experienced boater, and wants to stay for his neighbors should they need help.

"If I can get out of here with that boat okay, then I'm going to utilize that boat to save as many people in my neighborhood as I can,” he said.

Kevin Sanicki, formerly of Sloan, didn't have the choice because of his job.

Like many of us at WGRZ, he’s a photojournalist, and bad weather means duty calls.

"I'm a photojournalist in West Palm Beach, and I had to stay behind…and here we are.”

He, too, had his family evacuate.

"I haven't seen my family since Thursday morning, and I don't know when I'm going to see them anytime soon,” Sanicki said,

But, in a moment of lightheartedness, he wore his Bills helmet outside Sunday afternoon to protect his head from flying debris while surveying his property.

He snapped a photo wearing the helmet with snapped trees behind him to the delight of many Western New Yorkers on social media.

“I said you know what? Maybe let me share a moment of levity in this crisis we're in,” he said,

Charlie Ciminio is riding out the storm in Lauderhill with his cats. He had lost power by Sunday night, but has a generator with enough fuel for a day or two, and he’s trying to use it conservatively.

"There are a lot of bad noises in my house right now,” Cimino said Sunday night around 8:15. “It's kind of frightening.”

There is already significant damage in his neighborhood. Without power, he also has no internet, making it tough for him to keep family and friends up to date while also keeping his phone charged.

"I could do that in one fell swoop on social media, let everybody know I'm doing okay, but that's simply not available anymore,” Cimino said.

Cimino asked Channel 2 to let any family wondering know that he is safe.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV