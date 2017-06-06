More flooding expected along Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - More flooding is expected along the western half of Lake Ontario's New York shoreline where higher-than-normal water levels and pounding waves have already caused extensive damage to hundreds of properties.



The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood warning effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday for an area stretching from the Niagara River to Rochester. Tuesday's forecast calls for more rain and winds of up to 15 mph along the shoreline.



The conditions are expected to be particularly adverse in neighboring Orleans and Monroe counties, where lakeside property owners have been dealing with flooding, erosion and broached break walls for weeks.



The Army Corps of Engineers says the lake water level is just under 249 feet, almost 3 feet higher than normal.

Heavy equipment continuing to build up the shoreline of Lake Ontario in Olcott. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HOWIt8wTN4 — Mike Luksch (@michaelluksch) June 6, 2017

