Monday was so windy in NY, that…

Windmills at old Bethlehem Steel site (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- New York recently hit a new record for its wind power production.

The state Independent System Operator announced Wednesday that Monday’s high winds broke the state's record for the amount of electricity generated by wind power with 1,622 megawatts.

New York is the 15th windiest state in the country, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and state officials have sought to expand the use of wind and other renewable resources.

The NYISO reports that one megawatt is about the amount of electricity needed for to supply between 800 and 1,000 homes with electricity.

The previous record was set with 1,574 MW last March. At that time, the amount of electricity being generated accounted for about 9 percent of the states total energy generation.

The new record of 1,622 MW made up 12 percent of energy being generated by the state.

The state's capacity for wind generation this year is 1,827MW. So that meant when the record was reached at 5 a.m. Monday, wind generation was at 89 percent capacity.

Between 2005 and 2016, the amount of electricity that could be generated by wind power in New York increased significantly: from a maximum of 101 GWh in 2005 to 3,943 GWh last year.

According to the state's latest Power Trends report in 2016, about 85 percent of the electricity generated in upstate came from wind, nuclear and hydropower resources.

During that same year, about 75 percent of the electricity generated downstate was generated with fossil fuels.

New York plans to continue increasing how much it is able to generate through wind power.

Earlier this year, during his State of the State address, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans to expand offshore wind generation up to 2.4 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, which would generate enough power for over one million homes.

Offshore winds farms, though, have drawn opposition from around the country, but Cuomo has hailed their potential.

"New York's unparalleled commitment to offshore wind power will create new, high-paying jobs, reduce our carbon footprint, establish a new, reliable source of energy for millions of New Yorkers and solidify New York's status as a national clean energy leader," Cuomo said at the time.

Cuomo has set a goal of getting 50 percent of the state’s power from renewable sources by 2030.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved