Meteor over Buffalo caught live on Daybreak

Meteor over Buffalo caught live on WGRZ Daybreak

BUFFALO, NY-- You never know what you are going to see in the wee hours of the morning on Daybreak, and this morning, while taking a live picture from our Buffalo weather camera, we caught a meteor falling on live television.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer says the meteor was probably the size of a baseball that burned up in the atmosphere. In order for it to be caught on camera, it is likely that it was also much brighter and more brilliant to the naked eye.

