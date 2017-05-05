Many WNY towns inland battle flooding

Farther inland from the Lake Ontario shoreline and the Niagara River, many Western New York communities are experiencing flooding, too.

In Niagara County, a basement collapsed Friday night in the Village of Wilson. The Wilson Fire Company and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the ground became so unstable, it collapsed, taking the sound end of the home's concrete wall with in.

The one resident is safe, but Wilson's building inspector has deemed the house uninhabitable until further notice.

Towns all throughout Niagara and Erie Counties are dealing with maxed-out sewer systems, property flooded, and water-covered roads.

In Grand Island, Veteran's Park drive was closed with about two feet of water at its lowest point. Deputy Highway Superintendent Dick Crawford said the west end of Bedell also flooded Friday afternoon after water from the sewers over flowed into the street. Early Friday evening, Crawford said that had subsiding.

Grand Island is continuing to monitor the water levels around the clock.

