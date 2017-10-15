Line of severe storms moving through WNY

Buffalo, NY -- A line of severe storms are moving across southeastern WNY and N. PA right now with damaging winds up to 60 mph possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McKean and Potter counties until 6pm.

The storms are moving quickly to the east at 55 mph.

The severe storms have cleared most of WNY, but getting some wind damage reports from when the storms moved through earlier this evening. Multiple trees and wires down in Warsaw, Arcade and Perry.

East Aurora large tree down, and a large tree on a house in Depew (NWS). Also trees reported down in Byron and Oakfield.

Also expect heavy downpours with these storms.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV