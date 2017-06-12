Flooding of Lake Ontario at West Bluff in Olcott. Photo provided by Mike Taheri (Photo: Photo provided by Mike Taheri)

NIAGARA, ORLEANS COUNTIES: The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Watch for late Tuesday night through late Wednesday afternoon in Niagara and Orleans counties.

The watch has been issued due to forecasted strong northeast winds affecting very high Lake Ontario water levels. This combination could worsen shoreline erosion and flooding, especially in low-lying, coastal locations on the lake shore. Bays and inlets along the south shore are also expected to be affected.





