Lakefront residents, businesses brace for more flooding

Homeowners and businesses along Lake Ontario's southern shore in western New York are bracing for the possibility of more flooding as heavy rain and high winds return to the region.



The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lakeshore flood warning for neighboring Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties that is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday. Meteorologists say the lake's already high level combined with strong winds could result in more flooding and shoreline erosion this weekend.

Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour tells 2 On Your Side they are preparing for anything.

"If we have to do evacuations we will. The state of emergency, that's another thing it gives us the ability to do. But you're right Pete, it's wait and hope for the best," said Voutour.

Voutour says there is the possibility of evacuations in Olcott and Youngstown "You know, I don't want people to panic, but our job is to keep them safe and if we have to get them out of their houses, that's the direction we're going to have to go." Right now, no evacuations have been ordered.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for those counties affected along the shoreline.

(Associated Press contributed to this article)

