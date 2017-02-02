Lake Snow Advisory for part of WNY

WGRZ
WGRZ 6:02 PM. EST February 02, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The National Weather Service has issued a Lake Snow Advisory for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Three to five inches of snow is expected to fall Thursday night and an inch or two is expected Friday.

Winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour, making visibility difficult at times.

