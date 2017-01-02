Lake Effect Snow Watch for Southtowns/S. Tier

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Watch for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie Counties from Wednesday afternoon until Friday afternoon.

8 to 15 inches of snow are possible in the strongest snow bands, the National Weather Service says. Visibility could be reduced to under half a mile at times.

Winds are expected to blow at about 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Poor visibility and snow covered roads could make traveling difficult during this time period.

