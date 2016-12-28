Lake Effect Snow Watch for Parts of WNY

WGRZ Graphic

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Watch from Thursday evening to Friday evening for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and far Southern Erie Counties.

The most snow is expected along the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills, according to a NWS statement.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches Thursday night and 3 to 6 inches Friday are expected. An inch of less is expected Friday evening. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile at times.

