WGRZ
Close

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Parts of WNY

Storm Team 2's Patrick Hammer gives us the forecast for Wednesday, December 28th, 2016

WGRZ 8:40 AM. EST December 28, 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo National Weather Service has issued a Lake Effect Snow Watch from Thursday evening to Friday evening for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and far Southern Erie Counties. 

The most snow is expected along the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills, according to a NWS statement. 

Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches Thursday night and 3 to 6 inches Friday are expected. An inch of less is expected Friday evening. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile at times. 

Click here for a link to the full Lake Effect Snow Watch text. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories