How much snow fell in your area?

The snow around the metro area quickly melted off, bu that's not the case in parts of Boulder and Larimer Counties.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 10:48 AM. EDT May 19, 2017

KUSA - A late spring snow storm that created headaches for travelers on Colorado highways and postponed graduation ceremonies while providing some much needed moisture is moving out of the state on Friday.

But how just how much snow has fallen so far in your area?

Here’s a look at the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. on Thursday. 

  • Breckenridge - 16.5 inches
  • Nederland - 28 inches
  • Conifer - 17 inches
  • Silverthorne - 16 inches
  • Vail - 10 inches
  • Genesee - 17.7 inches
  • Estes Park - 31 inches
  • Evergreen - 14 inches
  • Allenspark - 36 inches
  • Aspen Springs - 21.5 inches
  • Eldorado Springs - 30 inches 
  • Golden - 13.5 inches 
  • Ward - 38.2 inches
  • Bailey - 9 inches 
  • Boulder - 3.8 inches
  • Lafayette - 6 inches
  • Larkspur - 8.3 inches
  • Crested Butte - 6.2 inches 
  • Fort Collins - 7.5 inches
  • Colorado Springs - 3.5 inches 
  • Loveland - 5.8 inches
  • Louisville - 9.8 inches
  • Superior - 10 inches 
  • Castle Rock - 6.0 inches
  • Broomfield - 4.8 inches
  • Greeley - 4.1 inches 
  • Arvada - 5 inches 
  • Aurora - 2 inches 
  • Lakewood - 5 inches 
  • Highlands Ranch 3.5 inches 

 Much lighter rain and snow showers are forecast for Friday.

