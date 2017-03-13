WGRZ
Ice house in Webster

Ice house in Webster, NY (video WHEC)

WGRZ 11:47 AM. EDT March 13, 2017

WEBSTER, NY--  Check out the ice on this house!

A house in Webster, NY, on the banks of Lake Ontario, is covered in ice.

The ice coating is thanks to the strong winds and cold temperatures we've been having in WNY.  The walls, doors, windows and landscaping have a thick coating of ice.

It will be a little while before the ice melts.  The cold temps are expected to stick around for several days.

