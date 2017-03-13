Ice house in Webster

House in Webster, NY, on the banks of Lake Ontario, is coated in ice thanks to the high winds and cold temperatures. (Photo: WHEC)

WEBSTER, NY-- Check out the ice on this house!

A house in Webster, NY, on the banks of Lake Ontario, is covered in ice.

The ice coating is thanks to the strong winds and cold temperatures we've been having in WNY. The walls, doors, windows and landscaping have a thick coating of ice.

It will be a little while before the ice melts. The cold temps are expected to stick around for several days.

