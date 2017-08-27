WGRZ
Sinkhole opens up in Rosenberg after Harvey flooding

KHOU Staff , KHOU 12:33 PM. EDT August 27, 2017

A road collapsed in Rosenberg as flood waters raged Sunday.

Police warned people to avoid the area of 3900 block of FM 762, near I-69 because of a sinkhole that caused the road to collapse.

The photo shows raging flood waters under the road.

The road is in front of 24 Hour Fitness.


