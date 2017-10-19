How to view the Orionids meteor shower

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Inspiration Point early on August 12, 2016 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

Our recent quiet weather will have an added bonus the next couple of nights.

Mid-October plays host to the Orionid meteor shower each year and viewing conditions across Western New York should be nearly perfect as the show peaks Thursday and Friday night.

As the name might suggest, the Orionid meteor shower originates from within the constellation Orion near the bright star Betelgeuse. Orion is positioned close to Earth's equator this time of year, but star gazers can look for a shooting star at just about any point in the sky above.

The best time to view the meteor shower is between midnight and dawn during the next few nights. Some meteors may be present any time after sunset, but they'll be harder to make out on the horizon.

Another factor that will help improve viewing conditions: the moon or in this case, lack of a moon. Moonset the next couple of nights is very close to sunset so the sky will be that much darker.

Find a nice open space away from light pollution, lay back and make a wish!

