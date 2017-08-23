How pumpkins are pollinated

Pumpkinville Farm in Great Valley.

Buffalo, NY -- We all are still thinking summer, but pumpkin farmers are already thinking fall! Especially since the window for pollinating pumpkins is coming to an end, which is Wednesday for Pumpkinville Farm in Great Valley. "If we look we can see the bees that are working here," Dan Pawlowski, the owner of Pumpkinville, said.

Pawlowski spent time talking with us about the unique process of pumpkin pollination.

Did you know there is a male and female pumpkin blossom?

"A female blossom, there are only 1 out of 25 that are female blossoms," Pawlowsk said. "A male blossom, the stigma, just one. And the female has the whole area {many} there."

Bees move the pollen from the male blossom to the female to pollinate it. And there is only a short window for this to happen. "This female opened {Tuesday}... that's it. She closes up. This male will open up every 2 weeks until he's done. But the female you only get one morning to pollinate a female," Pawlowski explained.

Once pollinated the pumpkin grows and only from the female blossom. "You have the green pumpkin at the base the little pumpkin, or the squash... anything like that is right at the base of that female... and on the male there is none," Pawlowski showed.

Pumpkin pollination began in late July and is now wrapping up, so that the pumpkins will be ready for harvest to begin as early as September.

