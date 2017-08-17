How Accurate is the Farmers' Almanac?

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

Buffalo, NY -- So "they" say it's going to be a bad winter! That's according to the Farmers' Almanac, which shows a cold and snowy upcoming winter for Western New York. But before you go out and get the extra bread and milk, just how accurate is the Farmer's Almanac?

Well, it nailed that bad winter for 2014-15 when we had the coldest February on record and loads of snow.

But it totally missed the two past years of below average snow and very warm temperatures.

Looking back at the past decade of winter forecasts, how did it do?

For the Winter Outlook snow, the Farmers' Almanac was right only 40 percent of the time and wrong 60 percent of the time.

For the Winter Outlook temperatures, it was right 50 percent of the time and wrong 50 percent of the time.

Of those times it did get it right, it was forecasting above average snow and cold. This would be the 6th year in a row that the Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for our area!

