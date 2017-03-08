High winds cause thousands to lose power in WNY

Four poles like this one are snapped off at the top on Cole Rd in the Town of Boston (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- High winds have caused several power outages around Western New York.

Over 31,000 National Grid customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. Most of the outages are in Genesee, Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties.

More than 15,500 NYSEG customers are without power as well. Most of those outages are in Erie County.



More outages could be expected, as the high winds are expected to last through the evening. Restoration times depends on the weather. You can check restoration times here:



NYSEG



National Grid

Orchard Park Police are asking for no unnecessary travel in areas south of Rt. 20A due to downed trees and wires as well.

