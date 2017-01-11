High winds cause damage across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Thousands of people woke up Wednesday morning to power outages and down trees all across Western New York following high winds.

The severe gusts caused trees to topple down and crews worked through the night to clear roadways and restore power.

A tree came down on a home in Lockport at 220 Erie Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning. No official word yet if anyone was inside the home at the time.

Crews also responded to locations along Broadway Road in Lancaster for down trees and downed signal lights.

