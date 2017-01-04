WGRZ
High winds brings tree, power lines down

WGRZ 1:25 PM. EST January 04, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  High winds are causing power outages and trees to come down across Western New York.

A tree fell on a house on Roma Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon. 

 

There are over 3,800 NYSEG customers without power in Erie County, with most outages located in Depew.  Estimated restoration time is 2:45pm, however that could change depending on weather conditions.

There are scattered power outages for National Grid customers in Erie and Chautauqua counties. 

