High winds brings tree, power lines down

High winds are causing power outages and trees to come down across Western New York. A tree fell on a house on Roma Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- High winds are causing power outages and trees to come down across Western New York.

A tree fell on a house on Roma Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.

Tree falls on house on Roma Ave. in Buffalo due to wind.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rv6x5urn2l — Charles Moore (@CmooreMoore1) January 4, 2017

There are over 3,800 NYSEG customers without power in Erie County, with most outages located in Depew. Estimated restoration time is 2:45pm, however that could change depending on weather conditions.

There are scattered power outages for National Grid customers in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

WEATHER EXTRAS:

Send us a weather photo at: photos@wgrz.com or post it on our Facebook page (http://on.fb.me/18xgMbM). You can also follow us on Twitter for the latest weather and traffic updates (http://bit.ly/1bsJcqX)