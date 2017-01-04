High winds brings tree, power lines down

BUFFALO, NY-- High winds are causing power outages and trees to come down across Western New York.
A tree fell on a house on Roma Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.
Tree falls on house on Roma Ave. in Buffalo due to wind.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rv6x5urn2l— Charles Moore (@CmooreMoore1) January 4, 2017
There are over 3,800 NYSEG customers without power in Erie County, with most outages located in Depew. Estimated restoration time is 2:45pm, however that could change depending on weather conditions.
There are scattered power outages for National Grid customers in Erie and Chautauqua counties.
