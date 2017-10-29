High Wind Warning issued for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, NY — Strong winds are expected to impact parts of Western New York for the next couple days.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind Warning for Niagara and Orleans counties. It begins at 3 a.m. Monday and ends at 11 a.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. It will remain in effect from 3 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. *

Allegany county is also under a Flash Flood Watch from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon.

