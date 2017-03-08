WGRZ
High Wind Warning for parts of WNY

Wind Gust Between 60-80 MPH

WGRZ 8:57 PM. EST March 08, 2017

WESTERN NEW YORK -- The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 10 p.m. for S. Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus co.  winds could gust as high as 55 mph.  with sustained winds at  25-35 mph out of the west.   The high wind warnings for N. Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee Co. have been discontinued.

Winds will continue to diminish though the evening, any additional damage will be minimal.

The winds have resulted in downed trees and power lines with thousands losing power. Property damage has been an issue for many, and traveling in high profile vehicles could be made difficult. 

The Mayor of Niagara Falls asked residents to avoid all unnecessary travel to due the strong winds Wednesday, and he said the winds caused numerous road closings, power lines down and about 5,000 outages throughout the city. 

